Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 683.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,266 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.63. 41,427,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,753,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

