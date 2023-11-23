First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $940,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.4% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.67. 903,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

