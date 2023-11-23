Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,077 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.67. 1,302,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

