Trexquant Investment LP Sells 432,785 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432,785 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHW traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,830,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.