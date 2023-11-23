Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 886.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,099 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.15% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 90.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,392,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

