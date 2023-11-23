Trexquant Investment LP Has $14.61 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 399.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.20% of Wayfair worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.87. 2,819,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,864 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

