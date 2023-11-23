Trexquant Investment LP Has $19.40 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 458.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,664 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.19% of DocuSign worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.