DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 132.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,591 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DexCom by 287.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after buying an additional 628,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,667. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $613,831. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

