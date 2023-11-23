Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,798 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $149.48. 5,071,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

