Trexquant Investment LP Has $16.03 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 84,500 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

