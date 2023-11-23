Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.5% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 46,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,490,631. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $130.98. 1,512,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.