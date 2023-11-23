KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 197.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,062 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of KE worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of KE by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in KE by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $15.69. 5,072,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,362,448. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.88.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC increased their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

