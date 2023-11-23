Trexquant Investment LP Takes $10.94 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 226,245 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,937,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $45.16. 6,977,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

