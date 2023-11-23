Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $10.45 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 143,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $71.49. 3,647,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,709. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

