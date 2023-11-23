Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 52,637 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 745.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,450. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $221.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.71 and a 200-day moving average of $197.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.