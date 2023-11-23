First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 285 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for 1.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of LPL Financial worth $104,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,799,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after acquiring an additional 785,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.34. 322,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,469. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $257.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.98.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.