Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,477 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.53 and a 200 day moving average of $253.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

