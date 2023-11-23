First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 4,528,921 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,030,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528,921 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 3.02% of Douglas Emmett worth $63,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,378. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

