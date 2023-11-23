Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lowered by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 3.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $220,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.28. The company had a trading volume of 719,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.76 and a 200-day moving average of $395.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.