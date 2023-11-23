Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Cut by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the period. AON comprises about 3.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of AON worth $258,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $328.98. 618,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,272. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.58 and its 200 day moving average is $327.20. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

