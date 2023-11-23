First Pacific Advisors LP Has $162.81 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 30,698 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of NXP Semiconductors worth $162,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 766,609 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $156,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,762 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $963,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,703 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,371 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $199.58. 1,501,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,183. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average of $195.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

