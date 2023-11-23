913,607 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 913,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.16% of First Horizon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.5 %

FHN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

