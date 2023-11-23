First Pacific Advisors LP Has $182.83 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,690 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 2.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 2.50% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $182,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,895,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 838,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Report on JEF

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.