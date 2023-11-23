Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

