Korea Investment CORP Has $42.60 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,123 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $42,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in Enbridge by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Enbridge by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

