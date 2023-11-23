Korea Investment CORP Has $40.74 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207,651 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.15% of Ingersoll Rand worth $40,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $70.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.