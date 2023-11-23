E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

