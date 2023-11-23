Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 188,516 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Hess worth $44,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day moving average of $145.41. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

