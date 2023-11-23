Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.41 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,827,000 after buying an additional 4,182,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,198,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 564.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

