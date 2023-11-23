Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,399 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $45,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

Read Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $541.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.91 and a 200-day moving average of $451.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $549.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.