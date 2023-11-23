Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,630 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 196.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

OGN opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.91%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

