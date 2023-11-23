E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $316,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,631,000 after buying an additional 180,552 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,238,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,030,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,754,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Fastenal by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,039,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,345,000 after purchasing an additional 140,531 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,628 shares of company stock worth $5,867,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

