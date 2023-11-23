E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 79 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,140 shares of company stock worth $35,420,368. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $428.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $432.69.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

