D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.86 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.