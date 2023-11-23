D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 686 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $411.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.67. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $414.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

