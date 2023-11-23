Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.27 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $71.48 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

