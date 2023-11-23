D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,576,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,088,000 after buying an additional 415,355 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 517,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after buying an additional 59,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 411,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

