E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

