Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,814,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $532,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MSI opened at $319.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $322.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

