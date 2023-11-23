Northern Trust Corp Has $547.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,015 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.83% of Vulcan Materials worth $547,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $211.90 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.78 and a 200-day moving average of $210.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.