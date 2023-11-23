Northern Trust Corp Has $557.23 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,039 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of Moody’s worth $557,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $364.55 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $368.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.22 and a 200-day moving average of $332.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.