Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American States Water by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in American States Water by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in American States Water by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American States Water by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

American States Water Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

