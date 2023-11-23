Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 128 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $153.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $443.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

