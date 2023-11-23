Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,365,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.62. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

