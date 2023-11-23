RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Acquires 27,870 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 924.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.9% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

