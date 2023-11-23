JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $153.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $443.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.