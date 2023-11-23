Northern Trust Corp Sells 434,642 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,116,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 434,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $576,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

