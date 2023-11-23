Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $6,911,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 827,952 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.