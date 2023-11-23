Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,847 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,263,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,847 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $564,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $515.60 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $558.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.09.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

