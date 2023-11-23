IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

